Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

