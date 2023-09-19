IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

IPGP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $104,883.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,594,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,069. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

