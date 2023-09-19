Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $34.34.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

