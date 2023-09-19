Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 3.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $2,256,112. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

