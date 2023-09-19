iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,532,000. Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 467,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 152,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 385,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 7,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

