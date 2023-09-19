iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 291,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

