iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. 84,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,754. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.