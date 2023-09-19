iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.73. 803,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,032. The company has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

