iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 284,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,077. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.29.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

