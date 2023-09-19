iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

