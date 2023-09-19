iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

