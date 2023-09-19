iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

