iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $928.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

