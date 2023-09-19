iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

