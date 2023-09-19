iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,328,600. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

