iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

