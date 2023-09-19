iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Trimmed by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,788,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

