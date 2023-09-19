iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,337 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

