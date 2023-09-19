JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VICI. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

