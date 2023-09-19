JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rezolute from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Rezolute Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

