Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHX. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $136.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

