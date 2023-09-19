JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. 188,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.