JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 280

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

LON SPI opened at GBX 222 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.50 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £897.15 million, a PE ratio of 11,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.79.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

