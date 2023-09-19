Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of JGHAF remained flat at $36.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

