Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.97. 730,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $544.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

