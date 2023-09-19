Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,679,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,087,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.