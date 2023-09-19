Keel Point LLC Buys 10,403 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 5,144,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,976,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

