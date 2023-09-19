Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,348. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

