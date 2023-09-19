Keel Point LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 688,461 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

