Keel Point LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 62,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

