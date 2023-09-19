Keel Point LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $468,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $146.41. 1,097,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,891. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

