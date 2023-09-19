Keel Point LLC Has $28.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 83,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 1,378,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

