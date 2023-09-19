Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.12. 200,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,509. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

