Keel Point LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.59. 21,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,651. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

