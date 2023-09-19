Keel Point LLC Purchases 10,579 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 955,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP remained flat at $20.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 68,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

