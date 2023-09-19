Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. 711,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,176. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.