Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.72. 25,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

