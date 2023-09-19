Keel Point LLC Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 444,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,822. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

