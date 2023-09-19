Keel Point LLC Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.