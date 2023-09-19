Keel Point LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 339,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,606 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.