Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.