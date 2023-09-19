Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.55.

KEYS stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

