Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

