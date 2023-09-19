Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KODGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.