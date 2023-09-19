Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

