Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Update

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ DNUT remained flat at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,283. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

