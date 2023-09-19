Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

