Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $201.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.17. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.