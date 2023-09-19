Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 1,506 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after buying an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 227,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 20,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,861. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

