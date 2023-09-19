Lantz Financial LLC Buys 1,682 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 18,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

