Lantz Financial LLC Buys 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

